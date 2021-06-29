Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Will Shift Filming to Newfoundland and Labrador

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Peter Pan, Peter Pan & Wendy is getting ready to shift filming locations. Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Andrew Furey revealed today that the government has reached an agreement through through the Newfoundland and Labrador Film Development Corporation (NLFDC), and Walt Disney Pictures.

“This is a very exciting announcement for Newfoundland and Labrador. The filming of a major Walt Disney picture will create international recognition for the province as a shooting location for future film and television productions. Film creates large economic spin-offs and brings investments into all regions. We look forward to availing of more opportunities like this.” Andrew Furey

Filming throughout the area will begin in August after a nearly four and half month shoot in Vancouver. This will likely be the setting for Neverland. Vancouver’s production was mostly on soundstages, which were like for open sea sequences on the Jolly Roger and filming on a green screen, which would involve scenes with Tinker Bell.

A cast and crew of approximately 150, including local technicians, artists, and film workers, will be working this summer to bring Walt Disney’s classic to life. Filming will take place in several locations on the island. COVID protocols will be implemented and followed at all locations.

Peter Pan & Wendy stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts, Captain Marvel) as Captain Hook; Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as Wendy; Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) as Peter Pan; Yara Shahidi (Black•ish) as Tinker Bell; Jim Gaffigan (Troop Zero); Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Mrs. Darling; Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Mr. Darling; newcomers Joshua Pickering as John; Jacobi Jupe as Michael and Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily.

The film is directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) and produced by Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon).

The film was originally set to be released on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, and some time later scheduled to be released theatrically, but in December 2020, the film was officially announced to be released as a Disney+ exclusive again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is scheduled to be released on Disney+ in 2022.

