‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ is 2nd Most-Watched Streaming Title as The Film Ditches Premier Access

Raya and the Last Dragon had a bit of a disappointing run in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access. However, as the animated film ditches Premier Access, viewers came flocking to see the latest film from Walt Disney Animation.

According to Nielsen, Raya and the Last Dragon logged over a billion minutes watched on the streamer during the week of May 31 to June 6. Becoming the second most-watched streaming title behind the hit Netflix series Lucifer. The week before Raya left Premier Access for an additional charge of $30 The week prior when it was still only available for $30 it was watched for 115 million minutes, an astronomical boost within the two weeks.

Raya and the Last Dragon is still in theaters, but not many (less than 10) and is currently sitting at $119.5 million worldwide, $54.4 million domestically and $65 million globally. The film opened back in March at a time when theaters were slowly beginning to reopen after a long shutdown due to the pandemic. I believe the low numbers were in part that families were just not ready and/or comfortable returning to theaters. Most theaters also had hefty capacity limits, which limited the amount of people who could view the film. Not to mention, the Premier Access debut.

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where Raya, a lone warrior, must track down the legendary last dragon to stop an evil force that has returned after 500 years to once again threaten her homeworld.

The film features an outstanding voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Jona Xiao, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, Alan Tudyk, Gordon Ip, Dichen Lachman, Patti Harrison, Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park, Sung Kang, Sierra Katow, Ross Butler, François Chau and Paul Yen. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada are directing, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho are the producers, and Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim wrote the screenplay.

