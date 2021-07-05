Details Released for Next Walt Disney Animation Studios Film

We now have information regarding the Walt Disney Animation Studios film following Encanto.

According to Discussing Film, the next Disney animated feature film in production will arrive in the Fall of 2022 and will be directed by Don Hall. This will mark Disney’s 61st film in their canon of animated features and will likely fill the November 22 slot that was previously announced.

Read: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ is 2nd Most-Watched Streaming Title as The Film Ditches Premier Access

Hall has co-directed several films for Disney, including Raya and the Last Dragon, Winnie the Pooh, and Big Hero 6 for which he won an Academy Award. He is currently working on the upcoming Baymax! series for Disney+, which is based on the film which won him an Oscar and is due for release sometime next year.

The script is written by Qui Nguyen, writer of Raya and the Last Dragon. It will be produced by Roy Conli (Tangled, Big Hero 6) and executive produced by chief creative officer Jennifer Lee.

The main character in the film is Ethan, a Bi-racial (Caucasian/African-American) 14-year old. The studio is looking for voiceover talent 18 and older to play the role. According to the logline, Ethan “sounds very typical as far as teenagers go. Playful and quick-witted, but can also retreat. He can be a wise-ass, but he isn’t particularly tough. The actor VOICING him should be FUNNY, LIKABLE, & SOUND LIKE A 14 YR OLD, but also possess the ability to quickly turn inward and show us a SOFT EMOTIONAL SIDE.”

Auditions for the film began May 31 with production officially starting yesterday, July 1.

Related