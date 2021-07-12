Andy Serkis to Reprise His Role as Ulysses Klaue in Marvel’s ‘What If… ?’

In what may come as a shock to some, and not so shocking to others, Andy Serkis will be making a return to Marvel Studios. The actor took to his Instagram page to confirm that he will be reprising his villainous role as Ulysses Klaue in What If…?.

“GUESS WHO’S BACK?!? 😉 One question changes everything.”

Serkis first appeared as Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where he had sold all of his vibranium to Ultron, who cut off one of his arms. To replenish his stock. Klaue would return once more for Black Panther, rmed with a new prosthetic arm, joined forces with Erik Killmonger. Klaue’s recent actions were noticed by the Wakandans and he was hunted down by Black Panther and the Dora Milaje. Following a brief conflict, Klaue was captured and handed over to Everett Ross in South Korea. Despite been rescued by Killmonger, Klaue was still ultimately betrayed and murdered by Killmonger as a way for him to enter Wakanda and challenge T’Challa for the throne.

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If… ? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

Returning from the big screen to voice their iconic characters are Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Jeffery Wright voicing the Watcher. What If…? also features Chadwick Boseman, who was able to reprise T’Challa one last time via voice work before his sudden passing last summer.

Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, The Collector, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel are also in the series, but new voice actors will step in for the characters MCU actors.

What If…? Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11.

Source: Murphy’s Multiverse via Andy Serkis

