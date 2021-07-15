Kyle Allen Join 20th Century Studios Revisionist ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Film Opposite Kaitlyn Dever and Isabela Merced

Disney-owned 20th Century Studios has found their Romeo in their upcoming in their revisionist Romeo & Juliet film, Rosaline. According to Deadline, Kyle Allen (The Map of Tiny Perfect Things) has signed to play the lead opposite Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), who is set to play Juliet.

In this modern twist on the classic tale of Romeo & Juliet, we see “the most famous love story ever told” through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), a sharp but idealistic young woman, who happens to be Romeo’s recent ex. What begins as an attempt to foil the famous romance and win back her guy becomes a journey of self-discovery as she ultimately works to help get the star-crossed lovers back together.

20th Century Studios worked with Allen on their highly-anticipated West Side Story remake, Allen plays the role of Jet. Insiders say his performance was determining factor in his casting in their new project.

Karen Maine (Yes, God, Yes) is set to direct with 21 Laps, Shawn Levy, and Dan Cohen on board as producers. The Fault In Our Stars and 500 Days of Summer writing duo Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber penned the script. Emily Morris & Becca Edelman are overseeing for 21 Laps Sarah Shepard is overseeing for 20th Century.

Allen’s other credits with The Walt Disney Company include FX’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse Now and Hulu’s The Path.

