‘Loki’ Director Kate Herron Will Not Return For Season Two

The season finale of Loki this week revealed that a second season would be on its way. Sadly, director and executive producer Kate Herron will not be among the crew returning. News that definitely makes me upset since I think she did a fantastic job crafting season one.

Kate Herron revealed the news today with Deadline. Here is what she had to say:

I’m not returning, I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced. Kate Herron

Usually I would say this means she is likely being circled for another project at Marvel Studios, but according to Herron, that isn’t the case either, when asked about it, “No, I’m just focused on my own stuff at the moment. I love Marvel and I’d love to work with them again, but my outing with Loki is what I’ve done with them.”

Besides the official post-credit tease, no additional details regarding season two have been revealed at this time. Whether or not Loki season 2 will debut before or after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is where Jonathan Majors’ big bad baddie Kang the Conqueror (introduced in the Loki season finale) is the main antagonist. I wonder if Marvel would tap Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron. He recently signed an overall deal with Disney. He is also writing Kevin Feige’s secret Star Wars movie. Then again, Disney may have other plans for the writer.

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Loki, Marvel Studios’ newest original series, launched on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9, with all six episodes now available to stream now.

