Trailer and Poster For Disney+ Documentary ‘Stuntman’ Released

Today, Disney+ revealed the official trailer and poster for the upcoming documentary, Stuntman, streaming on Friday, July 23.

The documentary film follows legendary stuntman Eddie Braun as he attempts one of the most dangerous stunts in history. Contemplating retirement and having survived over three decades of hellacious car crashes, explosions, high falls, and death-defying leaps, Eddie decides to complete what his childhood hero never finished – the infamous Snake River Canyon rocket jump – an audacious televised event that almost killed famed daredevil, Evel Knievel.

Stuntman is executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz from Seven Bucks Productions. Producers from Driven Pictures are Steven Golebiowski, Eddie Braun, and Kurt Mattila. Mattila also directed and edited the feature documentary. Kelly Knievel serves as executive producer. Stuntman includes music by Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

Via Disney+

