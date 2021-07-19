New Marvel Studios LLCs Revealed For Upcoming Projects

We should expect to hear some big updates from Marvel Studios in the coming months in regards to their film and television slate. Thanks to The Ronin, they have learned the studio has set up some new LLCs for some upcoming untitled projects in the works.

The LLC’s (limited liability company) are as follows:

BATTLE ANYONE PRODUCTIONS

ACID POP PRODUCTIONS

NATURAL HISTORY PRODUCTIONS

SPEYSIDE PRODUCTIONS

The site was also able to reveal that Natural History Productions is a Disney+ project that is aiming to start production in February 2022 at Trilth Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The project will film under the working title “Buzzcut”. It is hard to guess what this project could be for, but our guess is it could be Danai Guirara’s Okoye Black Panther spin-off series. This is separate from the other spin-off Wakanda series that has the LLC Maglev Train Productions.

Information on the other LLCs are all unknown at this time. We do know Marvel Studios has a ton of projects in various stages of development including Captain America 4, Fantastic Four, Blade, Deadpool 3, and an X-Men project. There is also a Deadpool animated project rumored for Hulu. These LLCs could easily be linked to some of these projects.

There is also a new LLC called Ionic Productions, which is definitely linked to Disney, but the site couldn’t confirm if it was for a Marvel project. We will continue to update all of you on these projects as new information becomes available.

