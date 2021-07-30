Marvel Drops a ‘Shang-Chi’ Featurette and New Poster

Join producer Kevin Feige, stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina, and director Destin Daniel Cretton as they explore Shang-Chi’s backstory and his connection to the Ten Rings in “Destiny” a new, exciting, action-packed featurette for Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

A brand new poster was also released today.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.

Shang-Chi’s journey is told with stunning visuals, the MCU’s signature spectacle, and displays of mind-blowing action, along with the talents of a diverse, stellar cast and a relatable story. Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings opens in U.S. theaters on September 3.

