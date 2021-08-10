Hugh Jackman Once Again Says He’s Done With Wolverine as ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Nears

Thanks to the season finale of Loki, we finally got a glimpse of how the multiverse will play a part in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A bevy of characters from previous non-MCU films will make their debut. Starting with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, the big movie that can really bring the “madness” is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, see what I did there? Rumors have swirled the internet about who could possibly appear, with Ghost Rider, and a Tom Cruise Tony Stark variant. Another rumor that is seeing traction is that characters from Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ animated series What If…? could appear in the film, we hear Haley Atwell’s Captain Carter will in fact be among those who appear.

However, the biggest rumor fans hope come true is Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine. Unconfirmed reports state that Jackman met with Marvel last year for a role in Multiverse of Madness. Thanks to a new interview, that may not be the case after all.

While speaking with Jake Hamilton, Jackman reiterated once again that he is done with character and teased his good friend Ryan Reynolds is continuing to pester him about returning, “I’m hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table. Let’s just be clear that but now I I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right. And I thought this is it. And that really helped me it really helped knowing I was going into my last season that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell Tell that to it. whoever you want to please tell it to Ryan. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please.”

Now, despite the fact Jackman says he’s done, which he’s confirmed multiple times, it is not uncommon for actors to deny casting rumors to protect certain projects. So, until Multiverse of Madness comes out, we should all just take Jackman’s words at face value for now.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, debuting March 25, 2022, is currently in post-production and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Xochitl Gomez joins them, portraying America Chavez, a new fan-favorite from the comics. Directed by Sam Raimi (original Spider-Man trilogy), the mind-bending adventure connects to the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film was written by Loki showrunner Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett.

