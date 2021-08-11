When You Wish Upon a Song: A New DisInsider Series

Since I was a kid, I like many others, have enjoyed Disney music. Growing up, I had a collection of CDs and would listen to them as I fell asleep. The classics, like Snow White, Peter Pan, and Mary Poppins– along with some newer soundtracks like Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. Somehow those composers, singers, and musicians were able to take me away to a magical place without me having to ever leave my bedroom- and I know I’m not alone in that. Also in my collection were those compilation CDs featuring a wide range of Disney music from the movies, TV, and the parks. Occasionally, I would hear a song that I was unfamiliar with. As I lay in bed I would wonder: where did this come from, who is singing it, what is the story? Those are questions that still interest me to this day which is why I am excited to announce a new series here at The DisInsider.

The show is called “When You Wish Upon a Song” and will see me pick a Disney song- either classic or contemporary- and discuss its roots, who sings it, and its significance in Disneyana. After this portion, I will perform the song as written for the Disney ride, film, or show. The purpose for this series is twofold- give some context to old favorites or new discoveries as well as providing a simple, traditional cover of the songs as well. Viewers can also choose whether to stay just for the history or skip the history altogether and listen only to the song. Either way, there should be something for all Disney music fans.

The first song I will cover for the series will be “Part of Your World” from 1989’s The Little Mermaid. I chose this song to start with because I know it is incredibly special to so many people. It is special to me as well, and also holds significance in Disney history as a whole.

