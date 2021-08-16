‘Jungle Cruise’ Home Video Release Announced and Detailed

Get ready to bring your new favorite adventure home!

Less than a month after the opening of Jungle Cruise, Disney has announced the Blu-ray and digital release for the film. Digital copies of the film will hit retailers on August 31, with physical releases to debut on November 16.

Read: Screenwriter Maura Milan Joins Disney+ ‘National Treasure’ Series

Official cover art for the release has yet to be revealed. However all of the bonus features and behind the scenes content can be seen below. Included on the release is a pop-up track running throughout the film, several documentary featurettes, and a plethora of deleted scenes.

Jungle Cruise Expedition Mode – Climb aboard a ramshackle tramp steamer (or your own couch) to learn fun facts, discover Easter eggs and catch some pop-up trivia throughout the movie.

– Climb aboard a ramshackle tramp steamer (or your own couch) to learn fun facts, discover Easter eggs and catch some pop-up trivia throughout the movie. It’s A Jungle Out There: Making Jungle Cruise – Director Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast and crew discuss the importance of the film’s elements, from casting to makeup to the use of an ancient indigenous language, in creating the world that honors one of Disneyland’s most beloved rides.

– Director Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast and crew discuss the importance of the film’s elements, from casting to makeup to the use of an ancient indigenous language, in creating the world that honors one of Disneyland’s most beloved rides. Dwayne And Emily: Undoubtedly Funny – Go on-set with the two stars, whose newfound friendship helped them project a natural onscreen chemistry. Although their characters challenge each other throughout the film, the actors make each other laugh. A lot!

– Go on-set with the two stars, whose newfound friendship helped them project a natural onscreen chemistry. Although their characters challenge each other throughout the film, the actors make each other laugh. A lot! Creating The Amazon – Explore the cinematic artistry involved in creating the world of “Jungle Cruise,” including how Frank’s boat coursed “dangerous” water in a tank in Atlanta, how a town was built in Kauai, and how a ferocious jaguar came to life, among other amazing effects.

– Explore the cinematic artistry involved in creating the world of “Jungle Cruise,” including how Frank’s boat coursed “dangerous” water in a tank in Atlanta, how a town was built in Kauai, and how a ferocious jaguar came to life, among other amazing effects. Once A Skip, Always A Skip – Join a panel of “Skippers” at the Disneyland Resort as they reminisce about the rewards, challenges and surprises they’ve experienced while helming the world-famous Jungle Cruise attraction, and hear their advice to aspiring skippers everywhere!

– Join a panel of “Skippers” at the Disneyland Resort as they reminisce about the rewards, challenges and surprises they’ve experienced while helming the world-famous Jungle Cruise attraction, and hear their advice to aspiring skippers everywhere! Outtakes – Step behind the scenes of the production to catch the cast in a series of flubs, falls, foibles — and a whole lot of laughter.

– Step behind the scenes of the production to catch the cast in a series of flubs, falls, foibles — and a whole lot of laughter. Deleted Scenes: MacGregor Drives The Boat MacGregor Water Skis Joachim And Nilo On The Dock Frank Talks To Proxima & Lily’s Nightmares Sub Gets Stuck Proxima Surprises MacGregor Frank Gets The Cold Shoulder Trader Sam And Lily Walk In The Jungle MacGregor And Trader Sam Say Goodbye Frank Makes Tea For Lily The Backside Of Water



Source: Laughing Place

Related