Direct Search For ‘Loki’ Season Two Will Begin Soon

A little over a month ago, we received the disappointing news that Loki director Kate Herron would not be returning for a second season. While news on season two has been quiet, the folks at Collider were able to get an update from Kevin Feige.

While speaking with Feige for press on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Marvel Studios head revealed to Collider that they are actively developing the series with the same team and are prepping a director search that is expected to begin very soon.

“It is underway. We’re developing it as we speak. The hope is that much of the same team will return. Kate is going on to bigger and better things, so the director search will begin shortly.” Feige also revealed that they do not have a production start on the project and that it could shoot as early as next year or as late as 2023. Recent production grids have inaccurately showing a January 2022 production start.

Loki was expected to be a one-season run, but was changed during production ultimately having the studio make changes to the final episode to open the doors for another season. The finale teased the introduction of the multiverse, which will be explored further in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which Tom Hiddelston will return as Loki. Maybe Marvel should go with someone like writer Michael Waldron (Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) to direct.

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Loki, Marvel Studios’ newest original series, launched on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9, with all six episodes now available to stream now.

