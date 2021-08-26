Report: Deets on Darth Vader in Disney+ Obi-Wan Series Delivered

SWNN has descriptions and designs for Hayden Christensen’s return as Darth Vader in Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series….

Firstly, this report contains spoilers for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. If you wish to remain unspoiled, please click away.

.

.

.

.

Secondly, you’re still here! Good.

Details on Darth Vaders “Return” on Disney+

In an exclusive, John Hoey from StarWarsNewsNet.com posted an update regarding the role of Darth Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan series.

Hoey posted:

Ewan McGregor and Kathleen Kenned. Image: StarWars.com

In last December’s Lucasfilm showcase, Kathleen Kennedy made it a point to say Hayden Christensen will be returning in the role of Darth Vader, not Anakin. So the 66 million dollar question to which we now have the answer, is why is Lucasfilm bringing back Hayden Christensen to play Darth Vader?… The reason is because we will be seeing Darth Vader without his mask in the series. We have exclusive photos from the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi and had artist renderings created [Emphasis mine. JB]so we can share them with you. We also have never before seen concept art of Vader made for this series. John Hoey, StarWarsNewsNet.com

Meanwhile, I am providing small versions of the artist renderings below in the hopes that you will head over to SWNN to see the original full-size images and read their full story.





All images: StarWarsNewsNet.com

Moreover, I like these images because there is a clear want to “match” what was done in Rogue One, which is set farther down the timeline.

Check out the bacta tank scene in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

And they do a good job with consistency with The Empire Strikes Back, as well.

Hoey also makes a good point about the three photos/artist renderings; he also thinks about what they mean to the tone of the series.

“It could be pretty cool and impactful to see Hayden himself as Vader in the tank in a more animated sense than that steamed-out mannequin from Rogue One,” writes Hoey. “That really boils down to how deep Deborah Chow wants to develop Vader in this series.

“Could we see a tormented, pained Vader, really seeing what he has to go through to survive in his current state that Kenobi left him in? That would definitely add some layers to the tragedy of the character…”

Agreed. Also, great get by Hoey and Co. at SWNN. And great attention to detail (assuming they make air) by Chow and crew.

Finally, I can’t wait for this show. Keep it here for the latest on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Related