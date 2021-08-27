PATIENCE! Obi-Wan Filming Not Done Yet….

A new report from Bespin Bulletin says more scenes remain on the Obi-Wan filming schedule.

Hey, is a show or movie ever done before it hits the screen?

No.

And with Lucasfilm, well, they could be tinkering indefinitely.

Image: Lucasfilm

Fortunately, I don’t think Director Deborah Chow works that way. So, a new report from Bespin Bulletin simply pushes back the final shots of Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi a few days.

You’ll recall that we recently posted:

Well, we have a slight delay.

“Shortly after my post of cast members wrapping went live, two sources reached out and told me that filming was currently still ongoing, but to expect it to wrap quite soon ahead of the start of The Mandalorian season three later in September,” wrote Bespin Bulletin, today, August 27.

BB added:

Shortly after my post of cast members wrapping went live, two sources reached out and told me that filming was currently still ongoing, but to expect it to wrap quite soon ahead of the start of The Mandalorian season three later in September.”

So what’s all this mean?

Nothing big, really. But since we’re relying on those in the know to pass the news along and the good folks at Bespin Bulletin were kind enough to keep us updated, I am returning on the favor.

Image: Lucasfilm

Only “The Maker” knows how I, and many of you, look forward to seeing Ewan McGregor taking steps on sand.

However, as Obi-Wan warned Anakin, “Patience!”

And you know how it went when ol’ Annie didn’t listen to Obi-Wan.

Related