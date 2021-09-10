Disney Confirms The Rest of Their 2021 Film Slate Will Remain Exclusively Theatrical

On Friday, The Walt Disney Company announced that their 6 remaining films will remain theatrical exclusives. All but one getting a minimum of a 45-day exclusive theatrical window, being their newest animated feature, Encanto.

Marvel’s Eternals, as well as the 20th Century titles The Last Duel, West Side Story, Ron’s Gone Wrong, and The King’s Man, will all be released with a 45-day window, while the animated musical film Encanto will be released with a 30-day window on November 24 before coming to Disney+ one month later. Encanto will then open on Disney+ on Christmas Eve in time for the holidays.

Read: ‘Encanto’: Meet The Magical Madrigal Family

Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution released a statement following the announcement:

“Following the tremendous box office success of our summer films which included five of the top eight domestic releases of the year, we are excited to update our theatrical plans for the remainder of 2021. As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theaters, while maintaining the flexibility to give our Disney+ subscribers the gift of ‘Encanto’ this holiday season.”

There were reports that if Shang-Chi didn’t perform well that Eternals could get delayed. However, the Simu Liu-led film was a hit, grossing $94 million domestically and an additional $50 million internationally. As of today, the film has grossed over $157 million worldwide.

The upcoming release slate as it stands includes The Last Duel on October 15, Ron’s Gone Wrong on Oct. 22, 2021, Eternals on Nov. 5, 2021, West Side Story on December 10, 2021, and The King’s Man on Dec. 22, 2021.