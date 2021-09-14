Composer Germaine Franco Scoring ‘Encanto’

Composer Germaine Franco (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) is scoring Disney’s upcoming animated feature, Encanto. She joins Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana, Mary Poppins Returns), who composed the original songs.

The film was announced to be keeping its November 24, 2021 theatrical release, however, the film will make the move to Disney+ after a 30 day theatrical run, making it a perfect gift just before Christmas and the new year.

Read: Danny Trejo, Chrissy Metz, and More Join ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal, every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

The voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow,Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.

Encanto directed by Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled) and Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez) and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film. The filmmakers were deeply inspired by their research trip to Colombia during early development of Encanto, as well as their continuous work with a group of expert consultants assembled through the course of the film’s production.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest animated musical opens in theaters on November 24, 2021.