‘Flight of the Navigator’ Reboot in The Works at Disney+ With Bryce Dallas Howard Set to Direct

Hot off directing two of the most gripping episodes of The Mandalorian in its first two seasons, actress Bryce Dallas Howard will now tackle a feature for Disney+. According to Deadline, Howard is set to direct and produce a female-led reboot of Flight of the Navigator.

Further details on the sci-fi reboot are being kept under wraps at this time. John Swartz, Howard’s partner at her production company Nine Muses, and Justin Springer are also producing.

Released in 1986, the original Disney adventure is set in 1978 and tells the story of 12-year-old David who lives with his family in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. When he awakens from being accidentally knocked out in the forest near his home, he finds that eight years have passed. His family is overjoyed to have him back but just as perplexed as he is by the fact that he hasn’t aged. When a NASA scientist discovers a UFO nearby, David gets the chance to unravel the mystery and recover the life he lost.

The film starred Joey Cramer, Sarah Jessica Parker, Veronica Cartwright, and the voice of Paul Ruebens. Randal Kleiser, who had directed Paramount’s big hit Grease, and The Blue Lagoon, directed the original Flight of the Navigator off a screenplay by Michael Burton and Phil Joanou.

Bryce Dallas Howard isn’t done in the Star Wars universe just yet, she directed an episode of the upcoming spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett, which is set to debut on Disney+ this December.