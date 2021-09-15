Longtime Disney Imagineer Kim Irvine Joins ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

Kim Irvine the Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering continues to follow in her mother’s footsteps as she will cameo in the Disney+ Halloween special, Muppet Haunted Mansion. Irvine will play a maid in the mansion. Kim Irvine is the daughter of Imagineer Leota Toombs, best known in the attraction for providing the face of Madame Leota and Little Leota (Hurry back).

For those who don’t know, Irvine fittingly provided her own face for the Leota characters for additions such as the seasonal Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay. She recently appeared in the six-part Disney+ docuseries, The Imagineering Story. Irvine joined her Disney Legend mother at The Walt Disney Company at a young age and has been a part of Imagineering for over 40 years. She is best known for her work on the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean. The tombstone for Cam Irving in Disneyland is a tribute to Kim Irvine.

JUST REVEALED: Kim Irvine (Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering) is having a ball with her cameo appearance in #MuppetHauntedMansion as the Haunted Mansion Maid 🔮 The Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special starts streaming October 8 on @DisneyPlus #Hallowstream pic.twitter.com/LgBJHVvy64 — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 15, 2021

Also set to make cameo appearances are Darren Cris (Glee), Skai Jackson (Jessie), Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune), Geoff Keighley (The Game Awards), Justina Machado (Elena of Avalor), Craig Robinson (The Office) Danny Trejo (Machete), Chrissy Metz (This is Us), Alfonso Ribeiro (Fresh Prince of Bel Air), Sasheer Zamata (I Feel Pretty), and Jeannie Mai. More cameos are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Great Gonzo – world-famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.

Inspired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions located across the globe at various Disney Parks, the Muppets Haunted Mansion includes many hidden easter eggs for Disney fans and “Muppet-ized” sets and props that help immerse viewers in the storytelling experience.

This marks the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special and features three new original songs, “Rest In Peace,” “Life Hereafter” and “Tie The Knot Tango”, a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together.

Bill Barretta, Andrew Williams, David Lightbody, and Leigh Slaughter serve as Executive Producers and Kirk R. Thatcher is Director.