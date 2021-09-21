Will Arnett and Taraji P. Henson Join ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

Another day, another celebrity casting announcement for Muppets Haunted Mansion. Today, brings us two new castings. Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie) and Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures) have joined the haunted special coming to Disney+ later this year.

Also set to make cameo appearances are John Stamos (Big Shot), Yvette Nicole Brown (Lady and the Tramp), Darren Cris (Glee), Skai Jackson (Jessie), Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune), Geoff Keighley (The Game Awards), Justina Machado (Elena of Avalor), Craig Robinson (The Office) Danny Trejo (Machete), Chrissy Metz (This is Us), Alfonso Ribeiro (Fresh Prince of Bel Air), Sasheer Zamata (I Feel Pretty), Jeannie Mai, Disney Imagineer Kim Irvine, and the late great Ed Asner.

Arnett will play our host, our ghost host. Henson will play the bride, Constance Hatchaway.

Please welcome your host – your Ghost Host: @ArnettWill! Our cast of creepy characters is so good… it’s scary! Join us, if you dare, in #MuppetsHauntedMansion, an Original Special, streaming October 8 only on @disneyplus. #Hallowstream pic.twitter.com/zz7oSz2V9D — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) September 20, 2021



Here comes the Bride… @TarajiPHenson has been unveiled as Constance Hatchaway! 🪓 There’s room for one more happy haunt to be revealed for #MuppetsHauntedMansion, an Original Special, streaming October 8 only on @disneyplus. #Hallowstream pic.twitter.com/qfl2N8AVJo — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) September 17, 2021

Read: Eva Longoria Developing Sci-Fi Series ‘Sal & Gabi Break The Universe,’ For Disney Branded TV

The Great Gonzo – a world-famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.

Inspired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions located across the globe at various Disney Parks, the Muppets Haunted Mansion includes many hidden easter eggs for Disney fans and “Muppet-ized” sets and props that help immerse viewers in the storytelling experience.

This marks the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special and features three new original songs, “Rest In Peace,” “Life Hereafter” and “Tie The Knot Tango”, a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together.

Bill Barretta, Andrew Williams, David Lightbody, and Leigh Slaughter serve as Executive Producers and Kirk R. Thatcher is Director.