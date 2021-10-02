ICYMI: Serkis Sad About Snoke

Dissection by Kylo Ren remained a mystery for the ….

Yes, I know that Andy Serkis was Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. But I think my real introduction to “Andy Serkis” was in 13 Going on 30 when he played Jenna’s boss Richard and danced Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance at a beauty magazine premiere party.

Image: Lucasfilm

Nevertheless, I have enjoyed everything in which I’ve seen him; that goes especially his turn as Snoke in the Star Wars Sequel series.

Now, Snokie sliced and diced – not on my radar. Nor was it for the guy who played him.

Serkis Loved Snoke

Earlier this week, Germain Lussier spoke to Andy Serkis, who was busy promoting the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo sat down with the Venom 2 director, who reminisced about his Star Wars role.

Image: Lucasfilm

Lussier explained, “We asked Serkis how he felt when he found out about Snoke being killed off and what he felt about the ultimate revelation of the character’s purpose.”

“I was devastated when I read that script because it was all going so well,” Serkis said to Lussier. “I was like, ‘Man, this is a boss character. I’m going to love playing… what!? You’re kidding me, what?’ I was like ‘Okay, is a good idea? I supposed it is… It was all in the right, I think.

“I loved playing that character and I love the face-off scene between Kylo Ren and Rey, and so it was great.”

A Known Clone?

However, Serkis did not know about his character’s in-universe origins.

“The journey towards discovering that he was a Palpatine clone was something that happened during the process because everything was so secret since Force Awakens,” Serkis said.

Now, I think that was a very diplomatic answer. Don’t you.

