Timothy Simons Joins Jessica Biel in Hulu’s Thriller ‘Candy’

Veep star Timothy Simons is the latest to join Hulu’s upcoming true-crime drama series Candy, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The series is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery (Biel), who killed her friend Betty Gore with an ax.

Candy is set in Texas in 1980 and based on the true story of killer Candy Montgomery and her victim, Betty Gore. Moss will play Montgomery, who seemingly had it all – a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs – so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax?

Simons will play Pat Montgomery, a brilliant engineer and loving father and husband to Candy Montgomery, but the events on the morning of Friday, June 13, 1980, rattle his perfect life to the core. Also set to star in the series is Melanie Lynskey as Betty Gore and Pablo Schreiber.

Jim Atkinson and John Bloom are consulting producers. Veith, who also wrote on Mad Men, wrote the pilot script. Michael Uppendhal, who has helmed episodes of Mad Men and Fargo, directs. Biel will also executive produce with her producing partner Michelle Purple through their company Iron Ocean. It is her latest on-screen TV role after starring in The Sinner. Biel also produces Freeform’s Cruel Summer.