Disneyland Resort Teases The Return of The Main Street Electrical Parade

A classic nighttime parade will once again be making its return to the Disneyland Resort. Disney Parks to their official TikTok account to tease the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade. There has been speculation for weeks of its return and it seems like the rumors are true.

The Main Street Electrical Parade will be celebrating its 50th-anniversary next year, making this a perfect time for it to return to the enjoyment of guests new and old. It will also mark the first nighttime parade to perform in the U.S. Disney Parks since 2019.

The parade debuted at the park in 1972 and ran until 1996, after which it was supposedly decommissioned for good. Disney even sold off its famous light bulbs as souvenirs. But later nostalgia brought it back repeatedly since 96. Across the country, down in Florida, at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, MSEP premiered in 1977 and, like Disneyland, had three lives there. With the final show closing in 2016. The parade has also been performed internationally at Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris. Guests all over the world cannot get enough of this hugely popular parade.

The iconic Main Street Electrical Parade (MSEP) got its moment on prime time television last year during Dancing with the Stars annual “Disney Night” on the Disney owned ABC.