‘Inside Out’ & ‘Up’ Join Letterboxd’s One Million Watched List

Disney is really winning on Letterboxd recently with Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, The Avengers (2012) and Deadpool (2016) reaching the coveted one million watched within the last few weeks and now Pixar is joining in on all of the fun.

READ: ABC’S Walt Disney World 50th Special Scores Impressive Ratings

For those who don’t know. Letterboxd is a social networking app for movie fans, and it allows members to log, review and discuss all things movies.

The Letterboxd One Million Watched Club is quite self-explanatory – it’s a list of films that one million members have watched.

On October 2nd, Inside Out became the first animated film to join the list as well as Disney’s first non-Marvel property.

However, it wasn’t alone for long because Up joined the list the very next day!

Together they are the 6th and 7th Disney films to join the list and the 18th and 19th films to join the list.

READ: ‘Shang’Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton to Helm Disney+ Series ‘American Born Chinese’

According to the official Letterboxd One Million Watched List, the next Disney movies to join will be:

Avengers: Endgame

Toy Story

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Ratatouille

Finding Nemo

Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also set to join the club by the end of the year.

Both Inside Out and Up are available to stream on Disney+!

You can also follow members of The Disinsider team on Letterboxd below: