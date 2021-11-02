TikToker’s Get Up Close at Hocus Pocus 2 Filming

Hocus Pocus 2 started production last week with official confirmation that original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimi, and Doug Jones would be returning for the long-overdue sequel.

The film is currently being filmed at Chase Farm in Lincoln, Rhode Island, which has allowed some sneaky TikToker’s easy access to filming as the site isn’t completely blocked off from the public.

It goes without saying that the two videos we’re about to share should be considered spoiler territory, so you have been warned!

There’s obviously not a lot to go on, but as you can see in the two videos, we are given glimpses of the Sanderson Sisters as children.

The original Hocus Pocus opened with a flashback to the (first) death of the sisters in which they were hanged by the local townspeople in 1693. As for the scenes being filmed in the videos above, my personal theory is that it’s the opening scene in which we see the mother of the sisters meet her demise at the hands of the townspeople.

This would be a good callback to the original film and might even open the possibility of their mother (who was heavily mentioned in Hocus Pocus) being included somehow.

Hocus Pocus is available to stream on Disney+ and Hocus Pocus 2 will be released exclusively on the service in Autumn/Fall 2022.