Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos Arrive at Avengers Campus

The Eternals have officially arrived at the Disneyland Resort at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos will be seen roaming the park, ready to meet guests.

The characters can be seen wearing the same costumes viewers can see on-screen, with Sersi in green, Kingo in Purple, and Phastos in purple, be prepared for these heroes to spring into action at a moment’s notice. Kingo can emit cosmic energy explosions from his hands; Phastos can create any weapon powered by cosmic energy with access to the raw materials for it; and Sersi wields the power of transmutation, changing the makeup of any non-sentient object she touches.

As the MCU continues to debut new movies, series, and characters the park is continuing to add them to Avengers Campus. Most recently characters from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Agatha Harkness from WandaVision made their debuts respectively.

Read: Gael Garcia Bernal Cast in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Halloween Special

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden (Cinderella) as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel) as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead) as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong) as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek (Frida) as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh (Into The Dark) as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee (Train to Busan) as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie (Maleficent) as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) plays Dane Whitman.

Eternals is now in theaters.