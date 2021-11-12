Disney+ Releases The First Trailer For ‘Baymax!’ Series

Skyler Shuler November 12, 2021 1 min read

During the Disney+ Day event, Walt Disney Animation Studios debuted the first trailer for their upcoming Big Hero 6 spin-off series, Baymax!. Disney+ announced the series will debut next Summer.

Read: Disney+ Day: 'Cheaper by the Dozen' and 'Disenchanted' Release Dates Announced

The new series follows the titular loveable robot and his adventures outside the team, working as a nurse around San Fransokyo.

Scott Adsit returns as the voice of Baymax and Maya Rudolph returns as the voice of Aunt Cass

Baymax! has the distinction of being the first television series to be produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. Previous animated TV series based on Disney’s animated films have been produced by Disney Television Animation and other divisions.

