The Sanderson Sisters Are Back in A First Look at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Yesterday, we set photos for Disney+’s Hocus Pocus 2 debuted of Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson. Today, During the Disney+ Day event, we got our first official look at the Sanderson sisters from the streamer as they currently film the highly-anticipated sequel.

Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who return as the Sanderson sisters. Also returning from the original is Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson. Newcomers to the cast include Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

The sequel to the 1993 original Disney hit follows an aspiring witch named Becca. A teenager with few friends, Becca accidentally summons back the Sanderson Sisters on Halloween after finding a dark flame candle at the local magic shop- also the Sanderson Sisters’ former home. The character of Becca is joined by two of her classmates, Izzy and Cassie, an “oddball” and a popular girl who also happens to be Becca’s bully.

The script was written by Jen D’Angelo of Workaholics fame and is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal), who took over directing duties from Adam Shankman, who is currently working on post-production for Disenchanted. Shankman is still aboard the project as a producer. It will debut exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2022. We expect to see an official first look during Disney+ Day, November 12.

