Hulu Renews ‘The D’Amelio Show’ For a Second Season

November 15, 2021

The D'Amelio Show -- From relative obscurity and a seemingly normal life, to being thrust into the Hollywood limelight almost overnight, the D’Amelio’s are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined. Charli, who at 16 became one of the biggest celebrities with over 150 million followers combined and #1 on the TikTok platform in less than a year, has the world at her fingertips and is working to balance fame and family life with dancing, relationships, making new friends in LA and battling the haters online. Her sister, Dixie, now 19, is experiencing her own sudden rise to fame with over 80 million followers combined, and an exploding music career. For mom Heidi and dad Marc, raising teenagers is hard enough before adding a cross-country move, supporting their daughters’ dreams, and doing the best they can to stay close and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also trying to adjust to life in Hollywood. Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Heidi D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio, shown. (Courtesy of Hulu)

Everyones favorite TikTok family is back. Hulu has renewed The D’Amelio Show, a reality series that follows the life of a family with over 250 million combined followers on social media, for a second season.

Charli D’Amelio, who at 16 became one of the biggest celebrities with over 150 million followers combined and #1 on the TikTok platform in less than a year, has the world at her fingertips and is working to balance fame and family life with dancing, relationships, making new friends in LA and battling the haters online.

Her sister, Dixie, now 19, is experiencing her own sudden rise to fame with over 80 million followers combined, and an exploding music career. For mom Heidi and dad Marc, raising teenagers is hard enough before adding a cross-country move, supporting their daughters’ dreams, and doing the best they can to stay close and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also trying to adjust to life in Hollywood.

The D’Amelio Show is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media Company, with showrunner Sara Reddy exec producing along with Esther Frank.

Via: Hulu
