Lunar New Year Celebration and The Food & Wine Festival Returning to Disney California Adventure in 2022

Two wonderful events are making their return to the Disneyland Resort. Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced that The Lunar New Year celebration and The Food & Wine Festival will both return to Disney California Adventure for a limited time.

The Lunar New Year celebration will take place from Jan. 21 through Feb. 13, 2022, and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will run from March 4 through April 26, 2022. So get ready for music, food, and a good time at the happiest place on earth!

The following comes from the blog:

Lunar New Year, Jan. 21 – Feb. 13, 2022

Image: Disney Parks Blog

Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure park is a joyous celebration that commemorates traditions of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures. The festival is filled with multicultural performances, special activities, culinary delights, beautiful décor, celebratory merchandise, and more!

In 2022, we will be celebrating the Year of the Tiger at the Lunar New Year festival. New this year, Tigger will join in on the fun, along with beloved Disney characters including Mulan and Mushu, Mickey and Minnie, the Three Little Pigs, and more, all donning their festive attire.

Adding to the excitement of Lunar New Year, Raya from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film, “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be appearing for the very first time at Disneyland Resort during the celebration! You’ll be able to see Raya in a setting inspired by her native Kumandra, recreated in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

The captivating “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession” will return. This bright and bold performance hosted by Mulan and her faithful dragon, Mushu, will feature dozens of spirited parade performers as they honor family, friendship, and the potential for a fortune-filled new year. Live musical entertainment will also be enjoyed at the Paradise Garden Bandstand.

The Sip and Savor Pass will also be back, for extra enjoyment as you taste your way through the four Lunar New Year marketplaces, all featuring delicious Asian cuisine. Additionally, there will be special Lunar New Year-inspired food and beverage offerings at select dining locations throughout the park.

Other cherished Lunar New Year traditions including the Lucky Wishing Wall and craft activities will also be enjoyed at this year’s celebration.

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, March 4 – April 26, 2022

In 2022, family and friends will come together to get a taste of what they’ve been missing at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival! At the festival, you will be able to explore California regions and neighborhoods in a number of ways, from the delicious fare, to the vibrant entertainment, fun festival merchandise and more.

During the festival, you’ll get to taste your way through a dozen festival marketplaces that offer an assortment of mouthwatering bites and beverages for every palate. There will also be the option to purchase a Sip and Savor Pass to enjoy the unique marketplace offerings. Complimentary culinary demonstrations with local, celebrity and Disney chefs will return for the whole family to enjoy on Saturdays and Sundays during the festival. And for those looking to enhance their festival experience, special signature events will also be available to book and purchase, including the Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions, and Wine, Beer and Mixology Education & Tasting Seminars.

Entertainment will fill the festival’s stages, with live musical performances at the Palisades Stage and Paradise Gardens Bandstand, visits with Chef Goofy and friends, and craft activities.

Additional details about the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will be shared on Disneyland.com soon. Plus, keep your eyes posted to the Disney Parks Blog for foodie guides and more content as the festivals draw nearer!

