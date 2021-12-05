RUMOUR: ‘NEWSIES The Musical’ Heading To London in 2022

Disney took quite the risk when they decided to adapt their 1992 film, Newsies for the stage. The original film made only $2.8 million against a $15 million budget and it was even nominated for five Razzie Awards, winning one for Worst Original Song.

But Disney’s gamble proved to be a huge success with their Broadway adaptation running from 2012-2014, earning a Grammy nomination, 8 Tony Award nominations, winning two, and even a recording of the show.

As of 2021, the show is yet to brave the journey across the Atlantic with a UK production, but according to Theatre Fan, that may be about to change!

According to Shaun Tossell at Theatre Fan, a new production of Newsies is reportedly set to come to London’s West End in 2022 with new choreography by a “top UK choreographer”.

While we cannot verify the validity of this news it should be noted that Theatre Fan correctly scooped that Beauty and the Beast would return to the UK (which it did earlier this year) and that Grease would receive a new revival in 2022 (which was recently confirmed).

The Los Angeles stage-recording of Newsies is currently available on Disney+ as is the original film, which is under its UK title: ‘The News Boys‘.

Source: TheatreFan

