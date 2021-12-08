Recording Begins on Marvel Studios’ ‘X-Men: ’97’

Last month, during Disney+ Day, Disney confirmed that the hit 90s show X-Men: The Animated Series is returning with new episodes and a new title, X-Men: ’97. Now, it looks production has officially started on the highly-anticipated project.

Lenore Zann, who voiced the popular character Rogue, revealed that she has been recording dialogue for the series. So it appears some, if not most of the new episodes have already been written.

Read: First Trailer For ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Hits The Web!

The revival/sequel of the 1992 animated series will continue where the original series left off. X-Men ’97 is the first Marvel Studios project to not be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and not produced by Kevin Feige. This is the first time that any of the cast from the 1992 X-Men series will be reprising their roles since Marvel vs. Capcom 2 in 2000. This is due to the voice actors from the previous Saban-produced Marvel animated programs reprising their roles between X-Men Children of the Atom and this game prior to being replaced in Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

Most of the voice cast is returning for X-Men ’97. Cal Dodd as James Howlett/Wolverine, George Buza as Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy/Beast, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister. However, While Alyson Court will be part of the revival’s cast, she will not reprise her role as Jubilee, as, per her request, an Asian-American actress will be cast in the role.

X-Men ’97 will also welcome a number of new voices to the cast, including Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio.

The head writer and executive producer on X-Men ’97 is Beau DeMayo. Supervising director is Jake Castorena and supervising producer is Charley Feldman. Also consulting on the new series are X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald, plus original series director Larry Houston.

X-Men ’97 will debut on Disney+ in 2023.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related