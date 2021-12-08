Rumor: Actor Playing M.O.D.O.K. in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Revealed

Yesterday, The Direct revealed that M.O.D.O. K. would play a pivotal role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The site also debunked rumors that Jim Carrey would be playing role in the film and future installments. However, an insider has revealed who is playing the character and the name may surprise you.

Spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania *Read at your own risk*

According to Daniel Richtman via his Patreon, Corey Stoll, who played Darren Cross aka Yellowjacket in the first Ant–Man film will take on the role of M.O.D.O. K.. For now, this should be considered a major rumor until Marvel Studios confirms this, which they may likely won’t until the film’s release, as we have seen from all the Kingpin/Hawkeye stuff.

Back in July, Still Watching Podcast from Vanity Fair, site senior writer Joanna Robinson revealed (at the 10-minute mark) that Corey Stoll would return as Yellowjacket in the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The character’s helmet was also an easter egg in an episode of Loki. So, the news isn’t super shocking but still shocking to say the least.

MODOK stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. Having been a previous technician for AIM, George Tarleton, the lead scientist for the organization tasked him with developing a bio-engineered “living computer”. Tarleton was the test subject through these experiments, heavily deforming his body. His code name was M.O.D.O.C, which stood for Mental Organism Designed Only for Computing; however, due to being driven mad by the experiments, he changed the Computing to Killing. Thus M.O.D.O.K was born.

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed is returning to helm the film. Details on the project are being kept under wraps, but franchise stars Paul Rudd (Scott Lang aka Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne aka Wasp), Michael Dough (Dr. Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne) are all expected to return to the heist-adventure film series. Jonathan Majors will return as Kang the Conqueror, as will Corey Stoll as Darren Cross aka Yellowjacket. Bill Murray will also appear in an unknown role.

Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty) wrote the script. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.

