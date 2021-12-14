New Concept Art and Behind The Scenes Images For The Avatar Sequels Revealed

Today, Entertainment Weekly revealed some brand new images from Jame Cameron’s long-in-development Avatar sequels, which include a new piece of concept art. The images, which you can see below, show the revolutionary new technology to bring Pandora and new worlds to life.







EW also spoke with Cameron to discuss the overall scope and spectacle when it comes to making these fantasy films. “It sounds kind of nuts, the process. I mean, if Avatar hadn’t made so much damn money, we’d never do this — because it’s kind of crazy.” The films have an unknown budget but are said to be nearing the billions when combining all the sequels, and if one person can put a massive budget to good use it is James Cameron.

A total of four films are being worked on back-to-back and the other time frames given included Avatar 3 in December 2023, Avatar 4 in December 2025, and Avatar 5 in December 2027. The Avatar films are produced by James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment and 21st Century Studios.

Avatar 2 is set to star Kate Winslet (Titanic), Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie), Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians), Vin Diesel (Fast and the Furious), Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones), Sam Worthington (Terminator Salvation), Zoe Saldana (Avengers: Endgame), Joel David Moore (Dodgeball), Dileep Rao (Inception), Stephen Lang (Don’t Breathe), Matt Gerald (Rampage), Jemaine Clement (Moana), and Sigourney Weaver (Alien).

The first film follows a paraplegic Marine dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home. The film became the first film to earn over $2 billion worldwide and would hold that record for over 10 years until being dethroned by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame.

You can stream the first Avatar film on Disney+ today.

