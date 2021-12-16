‘Free Guy,’ ‘I Am Groot’ and More Coming to Disney+ in 2022

It’s not a good day, it’s a great day because Disney+ announced that 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy will be coming to the streaming service in 2022. The epic adventure-comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi will be available for all Disney+ subscribers to enjoy on February 23, 2022.

Free Guy was released in theaters on August 13 and has grossed over $330 million worldwide to date. The 20th Century Studios film recently won a People’s Choice Award for The Comedy Movie of 2021 and received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy.

In Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi, Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and a story by Lieberman. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine, and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Disney+ has also released a new video highlighting all of the exciting originals and library content that will be available in 2022. The special look gives fans a preview of some of the most highly-anticipated titles coming next year, including Free Guy, Eternals, The Book of Boba Fett, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Hocus Pocus 2, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, I Am Groot, Andor, and more.

