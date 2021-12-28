New Boba Fett & Fennec Shand Poster Prefaces Premiere

Bounty Hunters turned crime lords toil under the twin suns of Tatooine in the latest bit of sizzle for The Book of Boba Fett….
One sleep.
That’s all that remains between Star Wars fans and The Book of Boba Fett.
If we can sleep, that is.
The Book of Boba Fett: Ready to Go!
The Lucasfilm hype-machine is in full gear, teasing as much as they can of the first half of the first episode of the new show.
However, Monday, we got the third poster highlighting the (presumed) main characters:
The previously released posters featured the two characters separately.
Meanwhile, Lucasfilm has been hitting the “InterWeb” hard with clips and tweets.
And, just in case you need a little bit more to go on before you open The Book of Boba Fett, check out the following video:
And of course, there’s the complete cannon timeline for our favorite unaltered clone.
Thanks to Star Wars Explained for the clip:
Disney’s boilerplate gives the story premise:
“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
