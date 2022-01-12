Jim Hecht to Write New ‘Rio’ Movie For Disney+

A couple of years ago, DiscussingFilm was first to report that Disney+ was in development on a new Ice Age film. Now, we are a week away from Ice Adventures of Buck Wild hitting the streamer. In the sites original report they also highlighted that a Rio film was also in development and that appears to be the case.

In recent press release for Ice Adventures of Buck Wild, it states the films writer Jim Hecht is already in development on a new Rio project for Disney+. “He is currently developing an animated series based on a New York Times best-selling children’s book and writing streaming movies for 20th Century Studios/Disney+. The feature projects include the next installment in the “Ice Age” franchise, the next installment in the “Rio” franchise and an animated feature version of the “Night at the Museum” movie franchise for 21 Laps Entertainment and Disney+.”

Released in 2011, Rio received generally positive reviews from film critics. Observers praised the visuals, voice acting, and music. The film was also a box office success, grossing over $484 million worldwide. The film was nominated for Academy Award for Best Original Song for the song “Real in Rio”, but lost to the other nominee, “Man or Mupppet” from The Muuppets.

Rio 2 was released internationally on March 20, 2014, and on April 11, 2014, in American theaters by 20th Century Fox. It grossed $498 million worldwide, against a production budget of $103 million, and received mixed reviews from critics, garnering praise for the animation, voice acting and songs, but criticism for the story and writing.

It is unknown if this new project will be Rio 3 or the rumored a Rio spin-off film centering on the characters Nico and Pedro.

