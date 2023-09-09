Disney
  • September 9, 2023

Wolverine Celebrates his 50th Anniversary with New Comic Series and Team-up

He is the best at what he does and what he did will be celebrated in uncanny fashion. Starting in January 2024, Marvel Comics will celebrate the 50th anniversary of everyone’s favorite berserker Canadian with a landmark miniseries helmed by legendary writer Chris Claremont.

Chris Claremont is one of the most renowned Marvel writers and his works have defined Wolverine and the X-Men for generations, and he will craft a new adventure to celebrate the ol’ canucklehead’s milestone.

Wolverine: Madripoor Knights will act as a follow-up to UNCANNY X-MEN #268 which saw Wolverine team up with Captain America during World War II to rescue a yung Natasha Romanoff (aka the Black Widow) and team up with Natasha in the present day. The upcoming limited series will be drawn by artist Edgar Salazar and will run for 5 issues and will see Wolverine team up with Captain America and Black Widow when a new secret weapon surfaces in the criminal-haven of Madripoor and will face the heroes against villainous organizations like the Hand.

The series first issue releases on February 7th, 2024.

