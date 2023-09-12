Marvel Comics: News Round-Up, September 4th-10th

The first full week of September has seen some exciting news from Marvel. From Spider-Man to Captain Marvel, let’s check out all the news from this week.

Women of Marvel – The new season starts with a deep dive in the history of Jean Grey, out now.

Women Of Marvel

On 6th September, we saw the return of one of Marvel’s biggest original podcast series, Women of Marvel. The series is back with a brand-new host and an all-new format. Returning to helm the series is Marvel Publishing’s Executive Director for Digital Content Ellie Pyle, and joining her is the incredible author, Preeti Chhibber. The new format will see hosts Ellie and Preeti take a deep dive into some of the most incredible female heroes that Marvel has to offer. They’ll be joined by a plethora of special guests throughout the series, from authors and artists to Olympians and psychologists. Episode 1 takes a look into the history of Jean Grey, and takes us on a journey through her past, and what makes her such an influential character. The Women of Marvel podcast episode 1 is available now, wherever you listen.

Spider-Man: India #5 (of 5). Written by Nikesh Shukla, art by Tadam Gyadu. New Costume variant cover by Doaly. On sale 11th October.

Looking Good!

Pavitr Prabhakar has stolen our hearts, not just in Across the Spider-Verse, but on the pages of his very own limited series! Spider-Man: India has taken us on a thrilling adventure since June, and it comes to an end this October. Earlier this week, Marvel announced that the finale of the limited series will also introduce a new costume for this version of Spidey, and we got the very first look at it! Check it out now, and get more info here!

Wolverine: Madripoor Knights #1 (of 5). Written by Chris Claremont, art by Edgar Salazar. Cover by Philip Tan. On sale 7th February.

A Monumental Occasion

There’s a whole lot of Wolverine happening in the coming months and for a very good reason. 2024 will mark 50 years since Wolverine first graced our pages, and he’s gone on to become a true comic book legend! As part of the celebrations, writer Chris Claremont and artist Edgar Salaza will team up for something special. This week, Marvel announced an exciting sequel to one of Claremont’s most memorable stories, Wolverine: Madripoor Knights. Get the full scoop here and be sure to pick up your copy in February.

Captain Marvel: Assault on Eden #1. Written by Anthony Oliveira, art by Eleonora Carlini. MCU variant cover by Elena Casagrande. On sale 11th October.

Getting the Gang Together

The Marvels is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and for very good reason! The film will bring together our favourite cosmic queens, and I for one am very excited! To celebrate the film’s release, Marvel has announced two variant covers featuring our fearsome team. Check the full story here, and be sure to preorder your variant covers!

Cover from Avengers #1, 2023. Be sure to check out all the latest Avengers news at this year’s NYCC.

New York, New York!

One of the biggest events of the year is nearly upon us. That means lots of exciting comic book news and inside stories. Marvel announced their comics panel line-up recently, and it definitely won’t disappoint! From Spidey’s latest problems to the future of the Avengers, be sure to check out the list of panels here, and tune in for all the latest news!

