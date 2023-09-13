Disney Reveals Neigborhood Parks Coming to California Living Community

A first look at the amenities of Cotino community was released by Disney. Cotino is the first Storyliving By Disney community, a residential neighborhood built by Disney and “infused with our special brand of magic.” The first development will include more than 300 homes in Rancho Mirage, California.

The development was first announced in February 2022 as a place for residents to “write the next exciting chapter of their lives.” They say the community offers a range of homes to fit buyers’ needs. Residents of Cotino community will be able to walk alongside a bay of water or picnic in landscaped parks.

The first phase of the community will have an area known as Longtable Park for residents aged 55 and over. This area will have an exclusive gathering place of the same name. According to released concept art residents will be able to sit under large olive trees and utilize barbecue grills. The future community will also be home to a horse themed dog park. The Laughing Place Ranch will offer residents and their furry friends a space to gallop the day away.

The proposed parks and amenities sound sound well though out. However, I wish Disney also put as much thought into the park’s names. After just closing down the Splash Mountain ride on both coasts due to it being based on a racist movie, it is weird to see them reference the ride in the name of a future dog park. I fully expect Laughing Place Ranch to be rethemed by the end of the year.

