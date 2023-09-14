Tickets on Sale for ‘Hocus Pocus in Concert’

Hocus Pocus is celebrating its 30th Anniversary and it’s not only returning to cinemas in the UK, Ireland and The Netherlands. It’s also going to have a concert performance in London and Manchester!

First released in 1993, Hocus Pocus tells the story of three kids from Salem who light the infamous Black Flame Candle, accidentally summoning The Sanderson Sisters: Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimi), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), who have until sunrise to steal the lives from the children of Salem or else turn to dust.

Although a box office bomb when it was first released, Hocus Pocus steadily gained a cult following through home video sales and rentals, and annual Halloween broadcasts. A long-awaited sequel was released on Disney+ in 2022 and a third film is currently in production.

The perfect Halloween treat, Hocus Pocus in Concert will feature a screening of the complete film with Emmy®-winning composer John Debney’s musical score performed live to the spooky classic film. The event is two nights only with one performance in each city.

Tickets can be purchased here!

