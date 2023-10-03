‘Disneyland Forward’ Could Bring Up to 16 New Attractions

Disneyland Resort is one of the few Disney Parks restricted by land so expanding without removing existing attractions and buildings is becoming an increasing problem. One solution to this issue is the Disneyland Forward project which would see Disneyland Park and Disney’s California Adventure Park expanding into a large plot of land west of the theme parks.

Disney recently announced their plan to invest a total of $60 Billion into its parks, experiences and products division and Disneyland Forward would most certainly be where a lot (if not most) of Disneyland Resort’s cut would go, should it be approved. To entice the locals Disney has created a website detailing what the Disneyland Forward project could bring.

Disney proposes that Disneyland Forward could bring at least 16 new attractions to the resort, spread across both theme parks. While Disney has given us concept art (see top of the article) of the expansion it is (as always) intentionally vague, they have hinted at what the future could bring with a list of “inspiration” from other Disney Parks around the world.

Concept artwork for ‘World of Frozen’ at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Such “inspiration” includes the Frozen, Peter Pan and Tangled areas that make Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs; Tron Lightcycle Run; Disney’s Hollywood Studios version of Toy Story Land and Shanghai Disneyland’s City of Zootopia, all of which includes small details on what guests can expect from each land and attraction. One omission is the “Avatar Experience” announced back in February which leads us to believe it’ll be part of the existing parks, but anything can change.

“We have a wealth of untapped stories to bring to life across our business. Frozen, one of the most successful and popular animated franchises of all time, could have a presence at the Disneyland Resort. Wakanda has yet to be brought to life. The world of Coco is just waiting to be explored. There’s a lot of storytelling opportunity.” Josh D’Amaro

Parks Chairman has also recently hinted at the future IP that the company wants to tap into including Black Panther’s Wakanda, Coco and Frozen. The mention of Frozen is telling because the plans exist, thanks to three upcoming World of Frozen lands, and we know how much Disney loves cloning their attractions. We’ve also got a Frozen III coming in the next few years so the land will help with that all-too-important corporate synergy.

The Disneyland Forward project is a promising one and it could bring a lot of new life into the already brilliant Disneyland Resort. What do you think? Let us know below or on Twitter!

