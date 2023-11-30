Frozen Themed Season 5 of Disney Speedstorm Out Now

Season 5 of Disney Speedstorm is out now, bringing Frozen themed fun just in time for the holiday season. Let’s review everything that’s been released with the launch of the new season of Disney Speedstorm.

New Racers

Five new racers are being added to the game this season, consisting of the core cast of the first ‘Frozen’ film. Three other racers will be implemented in during the Mid-Season patch for the limited time events.

Elsa – Defender Class

Unique ability is called Ice Magic. Normal activation casts a frost beam forward. Rival Racers who hit the beam have their steering frozen. Charged activation pawns ice walls behind her kart which will stun any rival Racers who hit them.

Elsa is unlockable for free via daily Time-Limited Event that will reward players with a shard each day

Anna – Trickster Class

Unique ability is called Love Thaw. Normal activation fills her Manual Boost bar very quickly. Charged activation creates an aura around her kart that grants her invulnerability and fills her Manual Boost extremely quickly. Rival Racers who enter the AOE of the aura all gain invulnerability.

Anna is unlockable for free via the Season Tour.

Olaf – Speedster Class

Unique ability is called Snow Fall. Normal activation throws snowballs in front of him, stunning any rival Racers the snowballs hit. Charged activation leaves a snow flurry trail behind his kart. Rival Racers who hit the trail have their steering frozen.

Olaf is unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass.

Kristoff – Defender Class

Unique ability is called Survival Skills. Normal activation summons Kristoff’s reindeer Sven, as he charges forward, stunning any rival Racers he knocks out of the way. Charged activation throws burning blankets behind his kart, which stun any rival Racers they hit.

Kristoff is unlockable via the free tier of the Golden Pass.

Hans – Brawler Class

Unique ability is Royal Influence. Normal activation turns Hans invisible, where he will stun the first rival Racer he collides with and become visible again. Charged activation fires volleys of arrows and spears in front of his kart, stunning any rival Racers they hit.

Hans is unlockable for free via a season-long Time Limited Event.

Oswald – Trickster Class

Unique ability is Earful Versatility. Normal activation has Oswald spinning his ears, pushing away opponents around. For each stunned opponent, Oswald increases spin duration.

Charged activation makes his ears spin faster, and hovering forward, using them as a propeller.

Ortensia – Speedster Class

Unique ability is Lovely Flowers. Normal activation generates several red flowers. After colliding with the enemy, Ortensia stuns them, spending one of the flowers and receiving short speed boost.

Charged activation generates defensive flowers. If someone tries to stun Ortensia, she will spend one flower to deflect a stun and receive a speed boost.

Wall-E – Speedster Class

Unique ability is Waste Allocation. Normal activation summons piles of scrap metal on the track. Collecting the piles refills the Manual Boost bar and spawns a wall that can stun rival Racers.

Charged activation allows Wall-E to whip out his fire extinguisher and use it as a speed boost.

Crew Members

Supporting and side characters from both ‘Frozen’ films will be implemented as new Crew Members. The full list includes, in order:

Sven (Legendary)

Bruni (Legendary)

Grand Pabbie (Legendary)

Snowgies (Legendary)

Sitron (Legendary)

Bulda (Epic)

King Agnarr (Epic)

Queen Iduna (Epic)

Marshmallow (Epic)

Duke of Weselton (Epic)

Royal Guards (Rare)

Oaken (Rare)

Lieutenant Mattias (Rare)

Trolls (Rare)

Erik & Francis (Rare)

New Race Track

With a new season comes a new race track. Disney Speedstorm invites racers to explore Arendale and its nine circuits.

The North Mountain

Snow-covered Kingdom

The Village

Sheets of Ice

Icy Road to the Palace

The Frozen Pass

Icy Winter

Forging Ahead

The Sky’s Awake

Season 5 is now live and Disney SpeedStorm is available for Free-To-Play on PC and Console.

