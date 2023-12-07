Marvel Celebrates Black History Month with Special Variant Covers

February is Black History Month in the US, and in 2024 Marvel will be celebrating in style. In previous years, Marvel released special one-shots and a series of variant covers. Earlier this week, they announced a series of spotlight covers for some of our favourite superheroes, as well as a few special appearances.
Some of the biggest heroes will get a special variant cover, including Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther and more. The variant for Night Thrasher will also grace the cover of the first issue of his all-new ongoing series.
But this variant cover will be a little different for Black Panther. Earlier in the year, Marvel released a series of secret sidekick New Champions variant covers to celebrate the arrival of Spider-Boy. This included Ernanda Souza’s version of a young Black Panther, and now she’ll be making her return for this special cover. Could she also be the next New Champion to make it to the page? Be sure to pick up Peach Momoko’s series Ultimate X-Men to find out more!
With six covers in total to collect, be sure to order your copy from your local comic book shop. And check out the first four covers released by Marvel, with the final two to be released next month.
Black History Month Variant Covers:
7th February:
Captain America #6 cover by Mateus Manhanini
Fantastic Four #27 cover by Ernanda Souza
14th February:
Black Panther #9 cover by Dotun Akande
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #16 cover by Taurin Clarke
Night Thrasher #1 cover by David Go
28th February:
Amazing Spider-Man #44 cover by Karen Darboe
