‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Is Gearing Up To Film In Late 2021

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will start filming late next year. This comes from the earlier report of Black Panther 2‘s production start date.

READ: Chris Pratt and Vin Diesel Join Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

As sad as it is, this will be the first year without any Marvel films; however, next year will be their busiest year as of yet.

Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are currently shooting in Atlanta, Thor: Love and Thunder will begin shooting in January 2021, Ant-Man 3, which will see the return of director Peyton Reed, will start shooting mid-2021, recently announced Black Panther 2 and then ending 2021 with the production of the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Several trades have claimed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be a loose “Avengers 5” due to the heavy-hitter cast that is coming together.

We also have Deadpool 3 in the works as well as several Disney+ shows, beginning with WandaVision in January followed by Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Along with Deadpool, having a rated R Marvel film paves the way for the new Blade reboot to follow in the same foot steps.

Story details on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are being kept under wraps, but the last we saw the Guardians was at the end of Avengers: Endgame where Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) were joined by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as they search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date. Gunn is currently in post-production for The Suicide Squad, scheduled for an August 6, 2021 release, and is expected to immediately jump into Vol. 3 following The Suicide Squad.

Source: THR