Actors for ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Lost Boys Revealed

According to IMDB, several new cast members for the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy have been added. We have since learned that this casting information is accurate.

The Lost Boys- Peter Pan’s group of rambunctious children- are made up of Slightly, Nibs, The Twins, Cubby, and Tootles in the 1954 film.

In the upcoming remake, we will see Noah Matthews Matofsky as Slightly, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez as Nibs, Skyler and Kelsey Yates as The Twins, Florence Bensberg as Curly, and Caelan Edie as Tootles.

The character of Cubby has been renamed Curly, which is most consistent with the original novel. New characters include Birdie, played by Diana Tsoy, and Bellweather played by Felix de Sousa.

Most of these young actors have had previous acting experience. However, for some, this will be their first film appearance.

Peter Pan and Wendy will be directed by David Lowery, who also wrote the screenplay along with Toby Halbrooks. Lowery previously directed the remake of Pete’s Dragon, released in 2016. In addition to Jude Law, the cast will include newcomer Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson as the titular characters, respectively. Tinkerbell will be played by Yara Shahidi and Alyssa Alook will play Tiger Lily, who we revealed will play a pivotal role in the film. Production will begin in March of 2021. At the Disney Investor Day, it was revealed that this film will be releasing directly to Disney+. It is currently filming in Vancouver.

