Disney Imagineering Video Features “Real” Lightsaber

4 seconds ago John Bishop

What do the kids say? They “low key” dropped a sonic charge into the latest video from Disney Parks Blog. Something like that.

In any case, an article celebrating the recent naming of Walt Disney Imagineering as a “Best Workplace for Innovators” highlighted recent work by their Imagineers.

Walt Disney Imagineering
Image: Disney Parks Blog

Meanwhile, you might have missed the quick shot of a Imaginneer wielding a retractable lightsaber.

Right around the 43-second park, pause the video. A blue “real” lightsaber — the ubiquitous “Heroes'” blade wielded by Anakin, Luke, Rey, and Ben — extends.

Lightsaber
Image: Disney Parks Blog

Kevin Rafferty, Jr. of Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI) explained, “Walt Disney Imagineering was selected as one of Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators. This honor recognizes companies that successfully foster cultures of innovation and encourage employees to discover, explore and invent.”

Star Wars Imagineering

As such, the video highlighted many of the Star Wars inclusions in the Disney Parks.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Image: Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort.

Those nods included:

STAR WARS: A New Hope. Image: Lucasfilm

Numerous other spectacles, with special emphasis on the new wonders in Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus, showed up, too.

Anything Is Possible

Josh Gorin, leader of WDI’s Blue Sky and Creative Strategy told Rafferty:

[I]t is our challenge to apply both creative and technical skills to make that magical world come to life. We have to keep upping our game—that means innovation in storytelling and technology.”

In short, he added, “When people come to visit Disney, they want to enter a world where anything is possible.”

Accordingly, that’s why people work at WDI, thereby earning the shop top marks from Fast Company.

Finally, you came here for lightsabers, so check that out in the below video.

Bonus: Is that the Tron: Legacy soundtrack playing in the background of the vid?

Tags:

More Stories

Star Wars Author, Jonathan Rinzler Has Sadly Passed Away

6 hours ago Jordan Simmons

Disney Unveils New ‘Magic Key’ To Replace Annual Passholder Program

1 day ago Dempsey Pillot

‘LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales’ Coming to Disney+ in October

1 day ago Skyler Shuler

Disneyland Paris’ Premier Access Prices Revealed

2 days ago Jordan Simmons

“Magic Key” Replacing Disneyland Annual Passholder Program

2 days ago Skyler Shuler

Masks Required Indoors at The Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World

7 days ago Skyler Shuler

Leave a Reply