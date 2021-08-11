An ‘Epic’ Waste: ABC Passes On Pilot From The Creators Of ‘Once Upon A Time’

Not all fairy tales have happy endings…

For the past few months we’ve been following production on the pilot for the fairy tale anthology series in the vein of Once Upon A Time (from the same producers) titled Epic.

The talent attached in front of the camera included Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) and Brittany O’Grady (Fox’s Star), while James Griffith (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) was tapped as a director and producer.

However, according to The Wrap, today it was announced that ABC has unfortunately passed on the project.

Perhaps it was too similar to Once Upon A Time. Maybe the era of live action fairy tales has ended (for now).

I mean, even parent company Disney has pumped the breaks on its live-action reboots.

Regardless, show-runners Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz still have an overall deal with ABC Signature, the studio that was producing the show, so this is hardly the last we’ll see of them or their work.

Epic was one of the final series being considered for a full series order. The Wonder Years reboot and Eve and Brandy’s late night hip hop drama Queens are only a handful of new series premiering this Fall, so it’s clearly been a competitive year.

The would-be series now joins the likes of medical drama Triage, political drama Dark Horse, and Kevin Costner-vehicle National Parks Investigation in the pilot graveyard.

Source: The Wrap

