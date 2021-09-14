Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Rumored To Feature More Than One Iconic Costume

With Marvel’s Moon Knight not expected to come out until some time next year, there are surprisingly only a handful of things that fans know about it.

For one, Oscar Isaac is definitely starring in it as the titular vigilante. We also know Ethan Hawke will appear in some capacity as an antagonist. Now, who will Hawke play? That’s where the details begin to get fuzzy.

Currently, there are a ton of rumors floating around the about other actors/characters – both new and old – appearing in the show. There are also claims about how crazy it’s going to be. The most recent one was made Isaac himself.

However, according to The Cosmic Circus, the latest rumor revolves around something that really hasn’t been in question: the character’s costume.

Not every Marvel hero has their official costume the first time around. Iron Man had upwards of 50 different iterations of his suit over the course of the first three phases. Just recently, Wanda Maximoff finally got a definitive upgrade – along with a name change.

Thanks to behind the scenes leaks, we now know that Ms. Marvel will also have some sort of upgrade over the course of her show (whenever it premieres). But, as stated before, it seemed more natural to think about how Isaac’s Marc Spector would get the costume than him donning more than one.

Sources close to The Cosmic Circus say that even though Isaac will wear the character’s iconic get-up, fans should expect to the character sport his Mr. Knight costume too. The costume, which you can see below, basically consists of the character trading in his cape for a suit and still wearing the mask.

It’s unclear if Spector will alternate costumes, or if it will be the first thing he wears before he inherits the other costume the same way Netflix’s iteration of Daredevil wore an all black costume before getting his crimson suit.

In the comic run that popularized that costume, because Spector suffered from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), he would also sport a different identity with the costume.

Seeing as this information hasn’t been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, we urge you all to take this with a grain of salt; however, as always, just know that anything and everything is possible.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Moon Knight will follow the adventures of a former U.S Marine with dissociative identity disorder (DID) name Marc Spector who becomes the avatar for the ancient Egyptian moon god Khonshu and a crime fighting mercenary after discovering his statue.

The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater is both the series’ showrunner and lead writer, while Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic) will all divvy up directing duties on its six episodes.

As mentioned earlier, Moon Knight will premiere sometime in 2022 on Disney+, as a part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Source: The Cosmic Circus