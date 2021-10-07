‘Indy 5’ Update: Mad About Mads

Amazing character actor Mads Mikkelson seen on set…

On October 1, Deadline’s Pete Hammond asked mega-producer Frank Marshall about the status of “Indiana Jones 5” and its star Harrison Ford.

“Again, the protocols are in place,” said Marshall to Deadline speaking to COVID. “We’re shooting in London again. We had a little hiccup with Harrison, but he’s great.

“He’s back,” added Frank. “He’s shooting every day, and all I can say is it looks like a real Indiana Jones movie.

“It’s so nice to see everybody back.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge on the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Image: Lucasfilm.

This time out, “everyone back” actually includes “Fortune and Glory” newcomers like Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas, who recently said, “Let’s see if I survive the experience.”

Banderas, who has plenty of experience in large productions, discussed Indy 5 in Hola.com, “This film is shooting since June and I’ll finish it in December.

“It’s an enormous production,” he said. “[I]t can have up to five different units working simultaneously across different countries.”

Mads On Set

On one of those sets, veteran character actor Mads Mikkelsen was spotted wearing a solid villain ensemble.

New photo: Mads Mikkelsen in costume on the Indy 5 set! #IndianaJones 🤠



Back in May, Mikkelsen, speaking about appearing in Indy 5 and other franchise films like “Harry Potter” and Star Wars, told JoBlo.com:

“It’s obviously surreal. Even if I was an American or an English actor it would be surreal to be a part of so many different franchises. And as a Dane, it’s even more surreal. I don’t know what to say about it. It’s fun. And it’s fun to get a text from a friend that says I just made a list. It’s fun. I don’t know what to add. These are things we all grew up with and it’s just surreal.”

Hello Harrison

Meanwhile, in a late-breaking news item from the UK’s Daily Mail, Callum Wells posted:

Harrison Ford. Image: Daily Mail.

Harrison Ford was pictured shooting scenes for Indiana Jones 5 on the streets of Cefalu in Sicily with Mads Mikkelsen on Thursday – marking his return to work following a three-month break with a shoulder injury.

The Star Wars actor, 79, got right back into character as the iconic Professor of Paleontology as he donned his signature leather jacket, which had been layered above a yellow shirt and grey trousers.

His co-star, 55, contrasted his look in a dapper grey suit, which had been styled alongside a white shirt and a coordinating Panama hat.

Mads Mikkelsen. Image: Daily Mail.

This won’t be the last we hear about Indiana Jones in Italy. Keep it here on TheDisInsider.com for all the latest from the sets.